Create an online cryptocurrency wallet that can hold your gift (we recommend electrum)
Send desired gift amount to the new wallet address created
Visit cryptogift.me/create and choose either BTC or LTC
Write a message and upload your own photo for a custom gift card or use one of our presets
Generate new wallet's private key and past it into the field "Private Key"
Export and share
* Remember to save the email in case your giftee never redeems the BTC/LTC
In order to ensure we don’t add to the lost coins on the blockchain, we recommend setting a reminder a month from the date you created the gift card to check if all BTC/LTC have been redeemed. If they never opened the gift, you can simply scan the private key QR code you created for them and redeem your own coins.
Put HODLing on hold this holiday season